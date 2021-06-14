Construction Sector reopening put on hold

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Plans for the reopening of the Construction Sector are put on hold.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says not as yet.

Speaking at Saturday’s COVID-19 media update, the Prime Minister said based on the infection numbers; it is not a good idea to allow construction work to resume.

Dr. Rowley said he would have to turn to his Finance Minister for funds, which can help construction workers directly affected by the continued closure.

On Saturday workers in the field received their vaccination with doses given by the State.