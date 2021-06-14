I955 FM


Overnight murder in Petit Valley

Posted on June 14, 2021 by admin

A man is shot dead in Simeon Road in Petit Valley.

He has been identified as Ricardo Ottley also known as “Four Four”.

Reports say the incident took place at Douglas Trace Sparrow Drive some time last night.

Newscenter 5 understands residents heard several explosions and contacted the police.

When lawmen arrived they found Mr. Ottley bleeding from gun shot wounds.

He died at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

