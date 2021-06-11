3 men found liming on beach in Mayaro have been charged

Twenty two thousand, five hundred dollars in fines for 3 men charged with breaching the emergency powers regulations.

The men were found liming on a beach in Mayaro.

Twenty-five-year-old Tevon Ross, 27-year-old Roy Mitchell, and 37-year-old Joseph Boodoo will pay $7,500 each.

A Magistrate slapped them with the sentence when they appeared in court yesterday.

On Tuesday, police officers were on patrol and responded to information that led them to the coastline of Stone Bright Village where they observed 3 men on the beach.

Police say the men were questioned but had no reasonable explanation for being on the beach.

They were arrested and taken to Rio Claro Police Station where they were charged with the offence.

Failure to pay the fine within 6 weeks will lead to them serving a default of 6 weeks with hard labour.