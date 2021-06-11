Government told to re-open the country

Economist, Dr. Roger Hosein

One economist tells government, yes re-open the country but not like it was in 2019.

Dr. Roger Hosein tells Newscenter 5, that the former system did not work.

He says less focus should be placed on the Energy Sector.

Dr. Hosein also had some questions about Medium Term Plan.

However economist Dr. Marlene Attz is again raising concern over government borrowing.

She says while she understands the apprehension to the International Monetary Fund, it should be considered.

However Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said the government has no plans to borrow from the IMF.

In response this morning Dr. Attz clarified her position.

She said some structural reform is required.

However she was pleased to hear Minister Imbert say he was seeking technical assistance from the IMF.

Ms. Attz was speaking on The Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday.