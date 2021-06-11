Large crowds concern Parent Teachers Association

The recent long queues and large crowds for COVID-19 vaccines concern the National Council of Parent Teachers Association
Public Relations Officer Shamila Raheem yesterday said Standard 5’s will be out for the Secondary Entrance Assessment in early July and this is unacceptable.
Ms. Raheem said the situation could see a spike in cases and this could put children at risk.
On Wednesday the Health Minister said a new system had been adopted to control the numbers.
