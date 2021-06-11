Day 2 of government’s new alphabetical system for vaccination

It’s day 2 of the alphabetical system for persons to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Only persons over 60 with last names beginning with F-J will be accommodated at the various health centers.

Newscenter 5 understands persons have been lining up from early this morning to ensure they got their spot.

We are told they are being given numbers at the vaccination sites.

One man identified only as Gerald spoke with TV6 news outside the Barataria Health Center earlier.

On Wednesday thousands thought they could walk in, as advised by the Ministry of Health, and be vaccinated.

That did not happen and the Minister of Health had to apologised, announcing instead a different roll out system to vaccinate people.

Yesterday was less chaotic but it was another day of disappointment for hundreds of people wanting to take the COVID-19 vaccines.

Fewer people joined lines outside health centers and other facilities.

Persons with last names A-E were expected to be accommodated but many people at sites under the North Central Regional Health Authority, left unvaccinated.

It is said each vaccination site was allocated 50 doses, far less than what was demanded.

TV6 yesterday went to the Arouca and La Horquetta Health Centers where the situations were the same.

Some rejected members of the public, had several suggestions.

Meanwhile, the Tobago Division of Health is calling on members of the public to avoid panicking.

General Manager of Primary Care in the Tobago Regional Health Authority Dr. Roxanne Mitchell says some sectors on the island will be given doses.

Secretary for Health, Tracy Davidson Celestine yesterday told a news conference the island will be receiving consistent doses of both the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines.

She said the Magdalena Hotel is an additional vaccination site.