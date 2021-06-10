T&T records 17 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 17 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic joining Suriname, Jamaica and Guyana in registering deaths and increased positive cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health in Trinidad and Tobago says there were also 454 new positive cases, pushing the total to 27,533 since March last year.

The authorities said yesterday there were 9,869 active cases and the new figures were for the period June 3rd to the 8th.

According to the ministry the deaths are 11 males including 1 young male adult and 6 females.

It said all but one had co-morbidities.

It said the death toll now stands at 616 with 450 patients in hospitals across the island, 117 in state sanctioned facilities and 8,394 in home isolation.