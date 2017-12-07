Woman killed in an early morning vehicular accident at Four Roads, Diego Martin is identified

The woman killed in an early morning vehicular accident in Diego Martin has been identified.

She is Etta Reid.

Reports say the 66-year-old woman was attempting to cross the highway at the Four Roads intersection when she was hit by a B14 vehicle.

Eyewitnesses say at around 5 o’ clock this morning Ms. Reid darted across the highway while the light was on green, and was struck by the vehicle.

She died at the scene.