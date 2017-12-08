The Opposition not speaking the truth on Anti Gang bill says the Attorney General

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says the government is responsible for its own loss in the parliament. She says the PNM administration sabotaged its own bill.
The opposition voted against the anti gang bill during the early hours of yesterday morning.
Misses Persad Bissessar says the United National Congress did not support the Anti Gang Legislation because the government failed to take the suggestion that a sunset clause be included.
She was speaking on the Crime Watch programme last evening, when she said without the clause the rights of citizens would be breached and the UNC could not support that.
But Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is saying this is not true.
Mrs Persad Bissessar also says the government slyly placed a clause in the legislation that would allow all members of law enforcement to question and possibly arrest citizens.
Again Al Rawi says the opposition leader is not speaking the truth.
Mr Al Rawi was speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning.
