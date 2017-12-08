I955 FM


Man dies after car plunges down precipice in Lopinot; mother and son rescued

Posted on December 8, 2017 by newscenter5

fatal accidentPolice are probing a vehicular accident in Lopinot which has claimed the life of Michael Williams.

Mr Williams was driving his car along Lopinot road yesterday afternoon, when he lost control and plunged 100 feet down a precipice.

Mr Williams died instantly.

A woman identified as Lydia Phillips and her seven year old son Levi Thomas were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

They were rescued by members of the Lopinot La Pastora community.

 

 

