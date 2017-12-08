Ramaphosa believes South Africa’s President Zuma rape accuser

A leading contender to replace President Jacob Zuma as head of South Africa’s governing ANC has said he believes the woman who accused Mr Zuma of rape over a decade ago was telling the truth.
Mr Zuma’s deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, told a local radio station: “Yes, I would believe her.”
In 2006 Mr Zuma was found not guilty of raping Fezekile Kuzwayo – the daughter of an old family friend.
He said she had agreed to have sex.
Mr Ramaphosa is competing against Mr Zuma’s ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to become the leader of the ANC in a contest starting next Saturday.
The winner of the party race will be well placed to become the country’s new president in 2019.
There has been mixed reaction to Mr Ramaphosa’s comments about Ms Kuzwayo’s rape allegation.
Some have praised him for being more unequivocal in his response than rival candidate for ANC presidency Lindiwe Sisulu.
When she was asked the same question she responded: “I believe she believes she was raped”.
But many on social media have asked why Mr Ramaphosa did not publicly support Ms Kuzwayo when she was alive.
There has been renewed public interest in the rape trial, following the release of a book detailing Ms Kuzwayo’s account of events.
In particular there has been public anger over her alleged treatment by members of the ruling ANC at the time.
(BBC)
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.