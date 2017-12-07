Opposition Leader says Anti-Gang Bill 2017 is not enough to curb scourge of crime in the country

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar signalled her side’s position on the Anti-Gang Bill, 2017, saying it is not enough to curb the scourge of crime in the country.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar said legislation on its own will not solve the crime problem facing the population.

The former Prime Minister said under her leadership serious crimes went to an all time low in more than 31 years.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar said now it seems as if the criminals are winning the fight.

In expressing her doubts about the bill she said among them was the need for improved detection for this legislation to be effective.