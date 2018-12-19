Woman dies 3 days after giving birth at San Fernando General Hospital

Three days after she gave birth at the San Fernando General Hospital Maquader Martin is dead.
Her relatives are now pointing fingers at the hospital.
They say there was negligence, which led to the 26-year-old woman’s death.
Relatives are also saying there is an attempt by the authorities to cover up what led to her death.
They also say the post-mortem was done on Sunday in the absence of any family member and it found Ms. Martin died of a blood clot in the lungs.
Yesterday the woman’s baby Ayla Maquader Nedd was discharged from the Pediatric Ward of The San Fernando Teaching Hospital.
Ms. Martin’s common law husband Davis Nedd and her sister Gaileen Davis are claiming a nurse refused to give her a bedpan on Saturday and while she was returning to the bed she fell and died.
But they have also alleged that the treatment prior to the birth of the baby last Wednesday was not good.
They say after the birth of the baby Ms. Martin, looked pale and she complained of pains in her legs.
Relatives say she was given an injection even though Ms. Martin was breastfeeding.
The South West Regional Health Authority is reportedly preparing a statement on the incident.
