3 men shot dead by police in the forest of Maturita

Rishie Ralph and Teddy Singh are two of the three men shot dead by police in the forest of Maturita, Arima.
Mr. Ralph is 19-years-old and Teddy Singh is 26.
The third fatality has not yet been named.
Both Mr. Ralph and Mr. Singh were from La Retreat Road, Arima.
The men were shot dead in the forest of Maturita yesterday morning.
Officers say the men fired shots at them and they responded.
Reports say at around 5 o’clock yesterday morning officers from the Pinto Police Post and Emergency Response Patrol, followed a claim that there was a home invasion in Maturita.
It is said during the invasion one of the victims was sexually assaulted.
On arrival officers engaged three persons who started firing shots at them.
They returned fire, one of the men was wounded and the other two escaped.
At around 11am, officers of the Northern Division Task Force went to a forested area in Maturita where they came under fire again from three men.
Officers returned fire and hit the three men; including Mr. Singh and Mr. Ralph.
Police say two revolvers were recovered at the scene of the reported shootout.
