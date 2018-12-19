Jack Warner calls on his former colleague Basdeo Panday to consider coming out of retirement

Jack Warner extends an invitation to former Prime Minister and founder of the United National Congress, Basdeo Panday.

Mr. Warner wants to unite with Mr. Panday to fight what he calls the enemy.

At a thanksgiving event in the Chaguanas west constituency yesterday, Mr. Warner expressed the need to fight a common enemy, he did not name.

Former Prime Minister Panday was among those in the audience.

Mr. Warner called on his former colleague to consider coming out of retirement.

He also referred to the leader of Malaysia and his political comeback.

The event was to say thanks to the people who contributed to flood relief efforts of MP Ganga Singh.