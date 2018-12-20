2 persons currently in police custody for the murder of police officer Kryston Ramirez

Defence attorney Fareed Ali confirms 2 persons are currently in custody for the murder of police officer Kryston Ramirez .

Following the murder of Ramirez on Sunday 16th December 2018, officers from the Homicide Region 2 Officers and their investigative team arrested 2 adults and a minor believed to be responsible for the death of Ramirez.

Ali confirms that the 42-year-old suspect who was released from the Arima Police Station around 11 pm on Tuesday is his client and he is now resting comfortably in the luxury of his home following a 2 day detention.

A search of the latter’s home for the weapon allegedly used in murder proved futile.

Further, nothing of evidential value was acquired from him by way of a statement given he exercised his right to silence.

At the moment a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old minor remain the subject of police inquiries as the homicide office continues its investigation.

Ali who also represents the 20-year-old confirms that despite efforts of the police to take a statement from the latter he has chosen to exercise his right to silence.

Ali maintains that his client has nothing to prove to investigators and will not be voluntarily participating in any process they choose to engage him in.

Ali underline that the 20-year-old male has been continuously denied meals from relatives and baths since being in police custody.

He underlined that this is a clear breach of his constitutional rights and privileges which he is entitled to within the law and it is sad that the TTPS has resorted to the deployment of such tactics in their quest to get information from his client.