Fake news…no fast ferry is currently on its way to this country says Works and Transport Minister

The Minister of Works and Transport is refuting claims that a fast ferry is currently on its way to this country to assist on the seabridge.
Government has promised to source a second fast ferry until the two vessels currently being built by Australian shipbuilders Austal and Incat are delivered.
Officials at the National Infrastructure Development Company have since said they expect the boats to arrive in the country by February 2019.
Minister Sinanan says talk of any other vessel is false.
