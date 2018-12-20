I955 FM


Fake news…no fast ferry is currently on its way to this country says Works and Transport Minister

Posted on December 20, 2018 by newscenter5

AgCTFXddPI.jpgThe Minister of Works and Transport is refuting claims that a fast ferry is currently on its way to this country to assist on the seabridge.

 

Government has promised to source a second fast ferry until the two vessels currently being built by Australian shipbuilders Austal and Incat are delivered.

 

Officials at the National Infrastructure Development Company have since said they expect the boats to arrive in the country by February 2019.

 

Minister Sinanan says talk of any other vessel is false.

