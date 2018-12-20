TOFCO awarded contract to build jacket for BPTT’s latest offshore development

La Brea based Trinidad Off­shore Fab­ri­ca­tors Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed (TOF­CO) has been award­ed a con­tract to build the jack­et for BPTT’s lat­est off­shore de­vel­op­ment, Cas­sia C.

In con­firm­ing the award of the con­tract, com­pa­ny of­fi­cials said it would cre­ate an ad­di­tion­al 50 jobs.

This con­tract is much small­er than the Ju­niper project, which was award­ed for both the jack­et and top­side.

How­ev­er, this is still a mi­ni vic­to­ry for T&T as BPTT’s last plat­form, con­struct­ed for the An­gelin field, was built en­tire­ly in Mexico.