I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

TOFCO awarded contract to build jacket for BPTT’s latest offshore development

Posted on December 20, 2018 by newscenter5

d1fa2e6d3be7b1006a392fe7bddf9142La Brea based Trinidad Off­shore Fab­ri­ca­tors Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed (TOF­CO) has been award­ed a con­tract to build the jack­et for BPTT’s lat­est off­shore de­vel­op­ment, Cas­sia C.

 

In con­firm­ing the award of the con­tract, com­pa­ny of­fi­cials said it would cre­ate an ad­di­tion­al 50 jobs.

 

This con­tract is much small­er than the Ju­niper project, which was award­ed for both the jack­et and top­side.

 

How­ev­er, this is still a mi­ni vic­to­ry for T&T as BPTT’s last plat­form, con­struct­ed for the An­gelin field, was built en­tire­ly in Mexico.

This entry was posted in Business News, Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *