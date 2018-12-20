Rohan Sinanan confirms all in place for today’s inaugural flight of Sunwing Airlines from Toronto to Tobago

The Works and Transport Minister confirms all is in place for today’s inaugural flight of Sunwing Airlines from Toronto to Tobago.

Earlier this month Minister Rohan Sinanan told the Senate no application from the airline had been received by the Civil Aviation Authority.

However, the following day, the Ministry issued a statement saying Sunwing’s application had been received.

He later told Newscenter 5 he expected Sunwing’s application to be approved in a matter of days.

Today Minister Sinanan says the paperwork is complete and the inaugural flight is expected to touch down at the ANR Robinson International Airport this afternoon.