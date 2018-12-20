Galleon’s Passage sailing rescheduled

Sailing on the Galleon’s Passage has been rescheduled.
In a release, the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company Limited says a cruise vessel visit, is expected to visit the Port of Scarborough on the weekend and will occupy the berth at the port for some time
As such, the TTIT says sailing on the Galleons Passage on Sunday 23rd and Monday 24th 2018 have been amended.
The TTIT says sailing on Sunday has been amended from 9am to 3pm and from 4pm to 8:30 pm.
It has also been amended from 9am to 10am and from 2pm to 4pm on Monday.
The TTIT says passengers are not required to revalidate their ferry tickets.
