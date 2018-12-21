I955 FM


5 detainees escape from Immigration Detention Centre

Posted on December 21, 2018 by newscenter5

5c06bebb6ce12.imageFive detainees escape from the Immigration Detention Centre in Arima.

 

National Security Minister, Stuart Young, confirms this.

 

Details are sketchy but reports say the incident occurred at 10:50 last evening.

 

Mr. Young tells Newscenter 5 police have mounted a search for the persons.

 

The Minister says he is awaiting further details on the incident.

 

 

Up to news time, the detainees were not found.

