T&T exploring possibilities of a “potential partnership” with Barbados on energy related matters

Posted on December 21, 2018 by newscenter5
Barbados Minister of Energy Wilfred Abrahams

This country and Barbados are exploring the possibility of establishing a “potential partnership” on energy related matters including joint petroleum exploration.

 

This according to a statement from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Related Industries.

 

It said Energy Minister Franklin Khan and his Barbados counterpart Wilfred Abrahams met to discuss “mutual cooperation with respect to energy matters.

