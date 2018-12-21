I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

US Defense Secretary James Mattis announces his resignation

Posted on December 21, 2018 by newscenter5

1024819516.jpg.0US Defense Secretary James Mattis announces his resignation becoming the latest string of senior US officials to do so.

 

His announcement came a day after President Trump said he was withdrawing troops from Syria – a decision general Mattis is understood to oppose.

 

In his resignation letter, General Mattis strongly hinted at policy differences with Mr. Trump.

 

He said the president had the right to appoint someone “whose views are better aligned with his.

 

68-year-old General Mattis, will leave the job in February.

 

President Trump has not immediately named a successor, but said one would be appointed shortly.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *