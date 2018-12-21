Another delay in the restoration of water supply to WASA customers in the north

The Water And Sewerage Authority announces yet another delay in the restoration of water supply to its customers in the north.

WASA says repair works to the Caroni North Transmission in Piarco have not yet been completed, as there was a delay overnight.

The repairs works were expected to be completed by 6am yesterday and then at 8 o’clock last night.

However this morning Acting Chairman at WASA Alan Poon King said the work was again delayed.

In a release the authority says the affected areas were the Piarco Airport, Cocorite, St Augustine, El Socorro, Morvant, Belmont, Gonzales, Santa Cruz, Laventille, Mt. Hope Hospital, San Juan, St. James, Barataria.

Other areas affected were Beetham Gardens, Cascade, Champ Fleurs, Valsayn South and Aranguez.

Mr. Poon King also said the authority was sorry to its many customers.

Persons who are in need of an urgent supply can call the authority for a truck borne supply at 800- 4420 or 800- 4426.