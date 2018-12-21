Kidnappers demanding $2 million ransom for Sheldon Sukdeo’s safe return

Sheldon Sukhdeo’s kidnappers are demanding a 2 million dollar ransom for his safe return.
This is confirmed by police.
The ransom demand was made following a telephone call on Wednesday morning when Sukhdeo made contact with relatives.
However, investigators say no money had been paid up to last night.
32-year-old Mr. Sukhdeo was snatched in the Claxton Bay area during the early hours of Sunday morning.
He is the brother of slain chaguanas businessman Sheron Sukhdeo.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.