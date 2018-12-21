I955 FM


Kidnappers demanding $2 million ransom for Sheldon Sukdeo’s safe return

Posted on December 21, 2018 by newscenter5

46338098_556690234742545_4699153142910656896_nSheldon Sukhdeo’s kidnappers are demanding a 2 million dollar ransom for his safe return.

 

This is confirmed by police.

 

The ransom demand was made following a telephone call on Wednesday morning when Sukhdeo made contact with relatives.

 

However, investigators say no money had been paid up to last night.

 

32-year-old Mr. Sukhdeo was snatched in the Claxton Bay area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

 

He is the brother of slain chaguanas businessman Sheron Sukhdeo.

