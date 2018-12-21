Kidnappers demanding $2 million ransom for Sheldon Sukdeo’s safe return

Sheldon Sukhdeo’s kidnappers are demanding a 2 million dollar ransom for his safe return.

This is confirmed by police.

The ransom demand was made following a telephone call on Wednesday morning when Sukhdeo made contact with relatives.

However, investigators say no money had been paid up to last night.

32-year-old Mr. Sukhdeo was snatched in the Claxton Bay area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

He is the brother of slain chaguanas businessman Sheron Sukhdeo.