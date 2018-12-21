National Security Minister linking recent kidnappings to drug trade

Meanwhile the National Security Minister is linking recent kidnappings to the drug trade.

Minister Stuart Young says while he cannot confirm this with data, intelligence suggests a connection with illegal narcotics.

He says the problem is a result of recent seizures of arms and ammunition by the police.

The National Security Minister explains money lost from the drug trade is now being sought by criminals through kidnappings.

Minister Young says drugs are a serious scourge and remain the focus of the country’s National Security Agencies.

He was speaking yesterday during the Post Cabinet Media Conference in Port of Spain.