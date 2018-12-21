Increasing concerns about the impact of sexual assault claims by guests of Sandals Resorts.
There have been allegations against employees of Sandals in the Bahamas and Jamaica.
This has also led to reports that tourists are being assaulted at hotels
in Jamaica and there are attempts to cover up the incidents.
One foreign newspaper has said over 70 American tourists were sexually assaulted at some of Jamaica’s leading resorts between 2011 and 2017.
But one member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force says the claims and reports are being exaggerated.
Assistant Supt. Omar Morris says the figure is small compared to tourist arrivals over the period reported on.
While he says Jamaica isn’t the only tourist destination dealing with reports of sexual assault, ASP Morris assures his officers are doing everything possible to keep visitors safe.
He says Jamaican residents are not the only ones accused in some of these reported incidents.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.