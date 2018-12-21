Increasing concerns about the impact of sexual assault claims by guests of Sandals Resorts.

There have been allegations against employees of Sandals in the Bahamas and Jamaica.

This has also led to reports that tourists are being assaulted at hotels

in Jamaica and there are attempts to cover up the incidents.

One foreign newspaper has said over 70 American tourists were sexually assaulted at some of Jamaica’s leading resorts between 2011 and 2017.

But one member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force says the claims and reports are being exaggerated.

Assistant Supt. Omar Morris says the figure is small compared to tourist arrivals over the period reported on.

While he says Jamaica isn’t the only tourist destination dealing with reports of sexual assault, ASP Morris assures his officers are doing everything possible to keep visitors safe.

He says Jamaican residents are not the only ones accused in some of these reported incidents.