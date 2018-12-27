Fire claims life of 63-year-old woman of Carapichaima

A fire claims the life of Tar­ra Seer­am.

63-year-old Ms. Seeram perished after flames engulfed her two-bed­room home in Cara­pichaima.

Eye­wit­ness­es say the fire start­ed short­ly af­ter 4 am yesterday.

Fire of­fi­cers from Ch­agua­nas were able to con­tain and ex­tin­guish the blaze but the house was completely destroyed.

Ms. Seer­am’s son, Bi­jue who es­caped from the burn­ing house, said he was asleep and was awak­ened by smoke.

However his mother’s re­mains were later found on the floor of her bed­room next to her bed.

Pre­lim­i­nary in­ves­ti­ga­tions by fire pre­ven­tion of­fi­cers in­di­cate that an elec­tri­cal is­sue may have caused the fire.