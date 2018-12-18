I955 FM


3 men fatally shot in Arima by police

December 18, 2018

police-line-do-not-cross-body1-e1334691651599Three men are fatally shot by police in Arima.

 

One of the men is said to be escaped prisoner Teddy Singh.

 

The other two are yet to be identified.

 

The incident is said to have occurred in the Maturita area near the basketball court this morning.

 

Officers say the men were wanted in connection with a robbery and were being closely monitored by police this morning, when a shootout ensued.

 

According to police the men fired first and officers responded with equal force hitting the trio.

 

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

