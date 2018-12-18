National Primary School Principals Association calling on parents to pick up and drop their children to school on time

The nation’s teachers are supporting a call by the National Primary School Principals Association for parents to pick up and drop off their children on time at schools.
The call was made by NPSPA President Lance Mottley yesterday.
He said too often children are being brought to school long before the begining of the school day and picked up hours after school is dismissed.
Today, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association says parents must be more responsible as this situation can also put their children in danger.
President Lynsley Doodhai says in some instances teachers have had to drop children off at police stations.
He says TTUTA has been seeking legal advice on this matter, as teachers along with the Ministry of Education can be made to account if anything happens to the children while on the school compound.
Yesterday the National Parent Teachers Association called on the government to change the working hours to accomodate parents in this situation.
However, Mr. Doodhai called the suggestion unrealistic.
