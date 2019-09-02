Woman chopped to death in presence of her son

A woman is chopped to death in the presence of her son.

Her name is given as Saline Sankar.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain sketchy.

However reports say, Ms. Sankar who was in her mid thirties, was killed by a male relative earlier this morning.

The incident took place at La Brea Trace, La Brea south Trinidad at around 5:30 this morning.

Witness’s told police the suspect, ran into the bushes with a length of rope after the incident.

Newscentre 5 understands, Ms. Sankar was a bank employee.

Police are said to be searching for a male suspect.

Investigations are underway.