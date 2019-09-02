Office of the Prime Minister relocates to Whitehall

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will assume duties at the newly re-opened Whitehall tomorrow.

Whitehall officially opened last Thursday and will house the Office of the Prime Minister.

A release issued yesterday said staff from the Office of the Prime Minister will complete moving into the building tomorrow and the Prime Minister’s first official meeting will be at 10:30 am.

Dr. Rowley will receive a courtesy call from the outgoing Australian High Commissioner, John Pilbeam.

Whitehall’s restoration project cost government some $32 million.

Dr. Rowley is the first Prime Minister to occupy Whitehall in a decade.

The last Prime Minister to work in the building was the late Patrick Manning.