Office of the Prime Minister relocates to Whitehall

Posted on September 2, 2019 by newscenter5

5d6c62216e489.imagePrime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will assume duties at the newly re-opened Whitehall tomorrow.

 

Whitehall officially opened last Thursday and will house the Office of the Prime Minister.

 

A release issued yesterday said staff from the Office of the Prime Minister will complete moving into the building tomorrow and the Prime Minister’s first official meeting will be at 10:30 am.

 

Dr. Rowley will receive a courtesy call from the outgoing Australian High Commissioner, John Pilbeam.

 

Whitehall’s restoration project cost government some $32 million.

 

Dr. Rowley is the first Prime Minister to occupy Whitehall in a decade.

 

The last Prime Minister to work in the building was the late Patrick Manning.

