Suspect in the killing of Neisha Cyleane Sankar found hanging from a tree

The lone suspect in the killing of Neisha Cyleane Sankar is found hanging from a tree.

Harricharan Ramsundar’s body was discovered hours after he killed his wife, yesterday morning.

Police say 45-year-old Mr. Ramsundar had fled into a forested area some distance away from the couple’s Phulo Drive, Siparia home

Police officers and the Canine Unit were involved in a search for the landscaper, after he fatally hacked his wife.

The father of two was last seen around 7 a.m. walking into the bushes, carrying a length of rope and a cutlass.

His wife was found inside the house with chop wounds to the neck and her arm almost severed.

Reports say Ms. Sankar had spent the weekend with family, but returned yesterday morning to prepare their 8-year-old son for school, and herself for work.

It is said she was ambushed by Mr. Ramsundar, as she entered the house around 6.45 a.m.

Police were told that the Mr. Ramsundar had accused his wife of being unfaithful to him but the woman’s relatives are quoted as saying she had plans to end the relationship.