Suspect in the killing of Neisha Cyleane Sankar found hanging from a tree

The lone suspect in the killing of Neisha Cyleane Sankar is found hanging from a tree.
Harricharan Ramsundar’s body was discovered hours after he killed his wife, yesterday morning.
Police say 45-year-old Mr. Ramsundar had fled into a forested area some distance away from the couple’s Phulo Drive, Siparia home
Police officers and the Canine Unit were involved in a search for the landscaper, after he fatally hacked his wife.
The father of two was last seen around 7 a.m. walking into the bushes, carrying a length of rope and a cutlass.
His wife was found inside the house with chop wounds to the neck and her arm almost severed.
Reports say Ms. Sankar had spent the weekend with family, but returned yesterday morning to prepare their 8-year-old son for school, and herself for work.
It is said she was ambushed by Mr. Ramsundar, as she entered the house around 6.45 a.m.
Police were told that the Mr. Ramsundar had accused his wife of being unfaithful to him but the woman’s relatives are quoted as saying she had plans to end the relationship.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.