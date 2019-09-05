New political party launched

A new political party is launched, as the country gets ready for the polls in 2020.

It is called the Green Party.

The party’s leader is Dr. Everold Hosein.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning Dr. Hosein says education is a focal point for his party.

He says properly trained and qualified teachers are vital to academic success.

Dr. Hosein says criminal activity is a serious scourge in the country and the Police Commissioner cannot be seen as a superhero to solve it alone.

He said a long-term integrated perspective is required to get a proper handle on crime.