I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Chiller to store corpses at San Fernando Teaching Hospital down for months

Posted on September 5, 2019 by newscenter5

SFTH1_0Trouble at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital leads to calls for immediate assistance from The Registered Nurses Association.

 

President Idi Stuart says the chiller for storing corpses have been down for months.

 

This morning he tells Newscentre 5 this is unacceptable.

 

Mr. Stuart is calling on the facility’s management to remedy the situation as soon as possible.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *