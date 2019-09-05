Fire leaves 5 homeless in Rio Claro

A fire has left five members of a family homeless.

The blaze destroyed the house in Rio Claro yesterday morning.

It is believed a bolt of lightening caused the fire along oilfield road.

Ashton Flores told reporters yesterday from eyewitness accounts, lightening caused the fire.

His pregnant wife, Kavita Boodoo said yesterday she is stunned by what took place and her family has lost everything.

The family told reporters yesterday the authorities have visited them.

Fire fighters from the Mayaro station responded and were able to contain the blaze.