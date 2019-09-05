New “Zesser” drug on the party circuit

There is a new drug on the party circuit and persons are again being warned about the consumption of this “Zesser” pill.

A video circulating on social media shows people collapsing after taking allegedly ingesting the pill at a recent event in Port of Spain.

One Anti Substance Abuse Activist, Garth St. Clair says persons need to be careful when taking the pills.

Yesterday he told Newscentre 5 sometimes people find themselves in trouble but have no recollection of what happened.

Mr. St. Clair said the combination of these pills could be dangerous on the body.

Last week the police service also called on persons to be wary of these “Zesser” pills.

Assistant Superintendent of Police for the Central Division Wayne Mystar advised persons to stay away from it.