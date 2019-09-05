New “Zesser” drug on the party circuit

There is a new drug on the party circuit and persons are again being warned about the consumption of this “Zesser” pill.
A video circulating on social media shows people collapsing after taking allegedly ingesting the pill at a recent event in Port of Spain.
One Anti Substance Abuse Activist, Garth St. Clair says persons need to be careful when taking the pills.
Yesterday he told Newscentre 5 sometimes people find themselves in trouble but have no recollection of what happened.
Mr. St. Clair said the combination of these pills could be dangerous on the body.
Last week the police service also called on persons to be wary of these “Zesser” pills.
Assistant Superintendent of Police for the Central Division Wayne Mystar advised persons to stay away from it.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.