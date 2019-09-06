Fisher folk demanding answers from PM

Frustrated fisher folk are demanding answers from the Prime Minister.

Head of the Calibay Fishermen Association Imtiaz Khan says since the vicious assault and murder of seven fishermen in the Gulf of Paria, nothing has been done by the State.

Mr. Khan says the families are fed up.

Mr. Khan and a group of resident are set to assemble at Dr. Keith Rowley’s new office to plead their cause.

Five of the fishermen washed ashore at various beaches in the area in the days following the attack but two of them remain lost at sea

Jason Baptiste is one of the men yet to be found

His sister Melissa says they feel abandoned.

General Secretary of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, Gary Aboud is also calling on the government to boost its security efforts.

He says since then more fishermen have been attacked.