No classes at secondary school in Fyzabad

There will be no classes at a secondary school in Fyzabad since the beginning of the new term.
The parents of students in CXC classes say the existing building is dilapidated and they fear it may come crashing down.
As a result they are refusing to use the passageway of the structure, which is in close proximity to the pre-fab classrooms, prepared for pupils.
Speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning one concerned parent Sandra David describes the situation as madness.
Ms. David says assistance is needed urgently.
Newscentre 5 understands officials from the Ministry of Education visited the site yesterday.
