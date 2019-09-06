2 men and 2 women to stand trial for drug bust in Westmoorings

Two women and two men are to stand trial for drug trafficking.
Krystiana Sankar, Yannis Pebbles Augustine, Jervon Cole and Atiba Eligon are being linked to a drug trafficking ring, busted in Westmoorings last December.
At the end of a Preliminary Inquiry yesterday Magistrate Rehanna Hosein announced her decision at the Port of Spain Magistrates Court.
Magistrate Hosein ruled that state prosecutors presented a Prima Facie case against the four, which could possibly result in their convictions after an eventual trial in the High Court.
Magistrate Hosein then asked each accused individually if they planned to present an alibi, testify in their defence or call witnesses.
All four were not ready to say, promising to do so later.
The two men and two women were arrested as officers of the Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a house in Regent Gardens, Westmoorings, on December 4th, last year.
The officers, led by police Commissioner Gary Griffith, allegedly found 315 packets of marijuana, a significantly smaller amount of cocaine, scales, and other drug trafficking apparatus.
The drugs had an estimated street value of $3.8 million dollars in marijuana and $400,000 in cocaine.
