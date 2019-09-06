T&T to send soldiers and T&TEC technicians to Bahamas

Trinidad and Tobago is sending soldiers, expertise and money to the government and people of the Bahamas, following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says among the priorities at this time in the Bahamas is the maintenance of law and order.

He says to this end the best that could be done is a deployment of manpower to assist on the ground.

Technicians from T&TEC are also being sent to the Bahamas.

The Prime Minister says that expertise is needed.

The Prime Minister made the announcement at yesterday’s Post Cabinet News Conference.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister in the Bahamas has upped the death toll from the hurricane to 23.