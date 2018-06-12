Woman beaten by her ex lover who later killed himself, critical at hospital

37-year-old Kemba Olufemi has been beaten by an ex lover who later killed himself.
Yesterday, at the Tropical Plaza in Pointe a Pierre, Lloyd Logan tried to shoot Ms. Olufemi, but it appeared the gun jammed.
Instead Mr. Logan used the weapon to beat the woman on the head and face.
He was later found a short distance away in the car park of the plaza, drinking from a bottle.
Police took him to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died.
Ms. Olufemi, was up to last night warded in a stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.
A video clip of the brutal attack has been circulated on social media.
And many viewers were shocked no one came to the aid of the woman, although there were people around.
Police reports are saying Ms. Olufemi, who is a taxi driver had ended her relationship with 60-year-old Mr. Logan about two weeks ago.
Ms. Olufemi is from Macaulay Village, Claxton Bay.
Officers from the St. Margaret’s Police Station responded to the report along with officers of the Southern Division Task Force.
Officers say they saw Logan drinking a bottle of Paraquat in the car park.
When he saw the police he put down the bottle, which was half empty and gave no resistance when the officers arrested him.
