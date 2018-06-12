Talks between President Trump and Kim Jong-Un have come to an end

The talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-Un are over.

And both leaders are pleased with what has been accomplished.

The talks culminated in a joint agreement.

The two leaders say the talks were “honest, direct and productive”.

Mr. Kim promised to destroy a missile-testing site and President Trump vowed to halt “war games”.

Mr. Kim said the world would see a change.

President Trump said there would be new relations between the United States and North Korea.

Their agreement also includes a commitment from Mr. Kim to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.