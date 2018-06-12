AG says marriage should be between a biologically born man and woman

President of the Faith Based Network said with the agenda now being promoted in the region the push for acceptance of homosexuals, gains strength.

Pastor Wintson Mansingh said this would now put pressure on countries in the region to get money to deal with the new HIV cases.

And speaking on the TV6 news last night Attorney General said he is awaiting a letter on the details on the matter.

He also said marriage should be between a biologically born man and woman.