Police shoot and kill man in Laventille

Police have shot and killed a man in Laventille.

The victim has been identified as Shane Fraser.

He was 18-years-old.

Newscentre 5 understands Mr. Fraser was at his home in Picton housing home off Picton Road when the incident occurred around 8 o’clock this morning.

Officers opened fire on Mr. Fraser hitting him several times in the upper body.

He was rushed to the Port of Spain Genreal Hospital but died while receiving treatment.

More details to come.