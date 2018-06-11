Gun crimes over the weekend engaging the attention of police

Three gun crimes are engaging the attention of police.

In the most recent incident a man identified as Justin Ferguson is shot and wounded on Independence Square in Port of Spain.

He was shot while standing on the corner of Independence Square and Charlotte Street last evening at around 8:30.

Reports say eight shots were fired.

Some hit Mr. Ferguson who was then rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

New information tells us Mr. Ferguson was up to earlier this morning at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Meanwhile two weekend murders are being probed.

The victims are Kadeem Bowen, who was shot outside his Redhill Laventille home, and 18-year-old Eric Ganesh.

Both were killed on Saturday night.