In Jamaica: 9-year-old Westmoreland girl found dead under a bridge

The relatives of a slain Westmoreland girl continue to grieve as they try to come to terms with the reality, that 9-year-old Kadijah Saunders is dead.

The body of the girl was found under a bridge in the Bog community on Tuesday.

A 13-year-old boy has been taken into custody in relation to her death.

Kadijah’s mother, Cynthia Saunders says when her child did not return home from school, she became worried and went searching.

She says when she heard that her daughter had been found she felt relieved thinking she would take her to the doctor for medical checks.

But that was not to be.

A heartbroken Ms. Saunders says her daughter was a loving child.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency, and police are probing the circumstances, which led to the girl’s death.

They are also offering grief counselling to the family and her classmates.