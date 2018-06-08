In Jamaica: 9-year-old Westmoreland girl found dead under a bridge

The relatives of a slain Westmoreland girl continue to grieve as they try to come to terms with the reality, that 9-year-old Kadijah Saunders is dead.
The body of the girl was found under a bridge in the Bog community on Tuesday.
A 13-year-old boy has been taken into custody in relation to her death.
Kadijah’s mother, Cynthia Saunders says when her child did not return home from school, she became worried and went searching.
She says when she heard that her daughter had been found she felt relieved thinking she would take her to the doctor for medical checks.
But that was not to be.
A heartbroken Ms. Saunders says her daughter was a loving child.
The Child Protection and Family Services Agency, and police are probing the circumstances, which led to the girl’s death.
They are also offering grief counselling to the family and her classmates.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.