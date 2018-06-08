Police investigating alleged kidnapping of 18-year-old UWI student

The police are now investigating an alleged abduction.
The reported victim is an 18-year-old student of the University of the West Indies.
And the incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday morning along Cemetery Road, Cedros.
Alex Gopaul told police he was pulled out of his vehicle by two masked men with guns and he was taken to a location where he was kept for two hours.
He was then released unharmed in San Fernando.
Mr. Gopaul is from Bonasse Village, Cedros.
He said he was kept inside a van for two hours before he was finally released.
The teenager told police his vehicle was blocked by a brown van that was parked close by.
He said the two men with bandannas over their faces jumped out of the van and walked behind the car.
They are said to have pointed a gun at him blind folded him and bundled him into the van.
Afterward, the men removed his blindfold and he realized he was on Austin road.
Mr. Gopaul said after some time passed, the men replaced the blindfold and dropped him back to his car.
He then went to the Cedros Police Station where he lodged a report.
PC Boodhai is continuing investigation.
