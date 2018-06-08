Guns and ammunition found on compound of mosque in Cunupia

Worshippers and administrators of the Masjid-ul-Muttaqeen are shocked by the discovery of guns and ammunition on the compound in Cunupia.

The mosque is located Munroe Road and the discovery was made yesterday morning.

Police say at around 8:30 am a team of workers carrying out work on the Masjid-ul-Muttaqeen found black garbage bags stashed in the ceiling.

The discovery was made in the ladies section of the mosque.

The workers reported their findings to the authorities at the mosque and the police were called.

A party of officers went to the mosque and retrieved the bags, which contained two shotguns, two pistols, an assault rifle and a quantity of ammunition including life rounds of shotgun shells.

The Masjid subsequently issued a statement saying persons unknown put the illegal firearms and ammunition there.

It said yesterday it does not condone any form of illegal activity.

The release said those persons who planted the illegal items in a place of worship did so without the knowledge of the spiritual and administrative leaders of the Masjid and the membership.

The administrators also gave the assurance that they will co-operate with the police “in every way possible to discover the identities of those person or persons who are responsible for bringing illegal guns and ammunition into the Masjid.”

It also noted that the doors of the Masjid are open to all Muslims and non-Muslims and added that it has no formal security arrangements in place as it is “a place of worship where our members engage in fellowship, pray and social activities.”