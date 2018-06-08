I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in France

Posted on June 8, 2018 by newscenter5

maxresdefaultU.S celebrity chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain is dead.

 

He was found in a hotel room in France.

 

Mr. Bourdain was 61-years-old.

 

Suicide is suspected.

 

Mr. Bourdain was in France working on a shoot for his series, Parts Unknown.

 

Mr. Bourdain was a best-selling food, fiction and nonfiction author.

 

He moved to CNN in 2013 with a new travel and food show Parts Unknown, which is in its 11th season.

bourdain-trinidad-2

In June 2017, Mr. Bourdain visited Trinidad and Tobago to delve into the food, culture, and martial arts.

 

His visit here became controversial when he interviewed Mario Sabga.

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD - JAN 4: Anthony Bourdain explores in Port of Spain, Trinidad on January 4, 2017. (photo by David Scott Holloway)

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD – JAN 4: Anthony Bourdain explores in Port of Spain, Trinidad on January 4, 2017. (photo by David Scott Holloway)

In that interview Mr. Sabga said the Syrian community was one percent of the population, but a powerful minority.

 

This triggered criticisms and debate about the statement and its appropriateness.

 

Nevertheless in the episode on Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Bourdain talked about the joys of the clear beaches, infectious calypso music, and wide selection of rum.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *