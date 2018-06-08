Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in France

U.S celebrity chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain is dead.

He was found in a hotel room in France.

Mr. Bourdain was 61-years-old.

Suicide is suspected.

Mr. Bourdain was in France working on a shoot for his series, Parts Unknown.

Mr. Bourdain was a best-selling food, fiction and nonfiction author.

He moved to CNN in 2013 with a new travel and food show Parts Unknown, which is in its 11th season.

In June 2017, Mr. Bourdain visited Trinidad and Tobago to delve into the food, culture, and martial arts.

His visit here became controversial when he interviewed Mario Sabga.

In that interview Mr. Sabga said the Syrian community was one percent of the population, but a powerful minority.

This triggered criticisms and debate about the statement and its appropriateness.

Nevertheless in the episode on Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Bourdain talked about the joys of the clear beaches, infectious calypso music, and wide selection of rum.