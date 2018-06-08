Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in France

U.S celebrity chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain is dead.
He was found in a hotel room in France.
Mr. Bourdain was 61-years-old.
Suicide is suspected.
Mr. Bourdain was in France working on a shoot for his series, Parts Unknown.
Mr. Bourdain was a best-selling food, fiction and nonfiction author.
He moved to CNN in 2013 with a new travel and food show Parts Unknown, which is in its 11th season.
In June 2017, Mr. Bourdain visited Trinidad and Tobago to delve into the food, culture, and martial arts.
His visit here became controversial when he interviewed Mario Sabga.
In that interview Mr. Sabga said the Syrian community was one percent of the population, but a powerful minority.
This triggered criticisms and debate about the statement and its appropriateness.
Nevertheless in the episode on Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Bourdain talked about the joys of the clear beaches, infectious calypso music, and wide selection of rum.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.